Genoa – Davide Biraschi bids farewell to Genoa after 127 matches and goes to Karagumruk. «(…) With tears in my eyes I took my last things from Signorini and, once I left, I looked back and couldn’t move away, as if a part of me remained tied there. They were beautiful years with ups and downs, as life is, after all. What I can say is that from a footballing and human point of view I have always tried to give my best and honor Genoa, never sparing myself. (…) Hi Grifone, it was a privilege to fight for you throughout Italy. I will always carry you in my heart.”

Training is scheduled to resume at Signorini tomorrowthe conditions of Vogliacco and Messias need to be monitored, whose recovery for Napoli remains complicated.