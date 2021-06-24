Genoa – Big party in via XX Settembre for the arrival of the Giro dell’Appennino. Waiting for the winner Ben Hermans there were hundreds of Genoese, driven by passion but also by curiosity: “Look how much there is – smiled the mayor Marco Bucci – It is a good opportunity to return to normality, and then in Genoa the sporting events always find a nice welcome: we are preparing several to arrive at 2021 when we will be the sports capital. Sport is a school of life, we must encourage it: for young people it is an opportunity to learn to be in a team and that things can only be achieved with sweat and effort, for the less young it is a way to preserve their health “.

«The Giro dell’Appennino is always a party – he added the regional councilor for Sport Simona Ferro – Today sport rejoices but also Liguria crossed by this beautiful race which this year saw the route changed with the passage to the Madonna della Guardia ».

Along the barriers, a varied audience: there were girls intrigued by the clamor like two fifteen-year-old friends who admit “We were shopping but we decided to stop because cycling is a good sport, and cyclists are not bad either” and elderly people who give decades do not miss an arrival like the brothers Fausto and Ernani Disario: “Of course, when we waited for Moser in Pontedecimo it was just another story – they explain – and the route on the Bocchetta was more fascinating but it doesn’t matter, in the end the Giro dell’Appennino is always a beautiful party for sport ».