The Grifo would be saved for the statistics on “expected goals” and related points but the data end up exacerbating the regrets: too much waste in direct clashes. There are few chances left for Blessin’s team that will challenge Juve on Friday 6 May

Genoa – On the one hand, the points collected against direct competitors, just 10, too few for a team that has to save itself. On the other hand, however, some statistical indicators, such as the “expected goal”, Who say that Genoa, partly due to imprecision and partly due to bad luck, has collected less than what the current ranking says.

