Feijóo this Thursday during the plenary session of the Senate, which was attended by Minister Montero / PS

The PP considers that the “little theater” of these days within the coalition with the so-called “only yes is yes” law seeks to lay the foundations for a break agreed between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos, before the elections, “when interest them the most.” In the environment of Alberto Núñez Feijóo they see the Government finished by a controversy that can