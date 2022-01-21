Genoa – Valon Behrami has terminated his contract with Genoa. The 36-year-old Swiss midfielder has had less space this season than the previous ones: his second adventure with the Grifone ends after two years.

Now Behrami could go to Brescia, where full-back Sabelli is back.

The French midfielder is also leaving after six months with the rossoblù Abdoulaye Tourè, 27 years old: the former Nantes is headed on loan with the right of redemption to the Karagümrük where he will meet Davide Biraschi who has just passed, also on loan, at the Turkish club.

