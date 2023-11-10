The images of Genoa-Verona at the Ferraris stadium Some moments from the match between Genoa and Verona at Marassi



Genoa – Narrow victory for Genoa against Verona in the match valid for the twelfth day of the Serie A football championship. The match gets underway at the end of the first half. In the 43rd minute the home side were close to taking the lead with Ekuban hitting the post a minute later Genoa’s lead goal with a volley from Dragusin who strikes Montipò with lightning. In the second half the guests came close to equalizing with Terracciano who hit the post in the 73rd minute. Five minutes later, Martinez made a great save following Djuric’s header. Despite Verona’s efforts, the result no longer changes, three precious points for Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa.

Gilardino: “We fought by creating the conditions to win”

At the end of the match, this was Gilardino’s comment: “We fought and created the conditions to close it early. When we play at Ferraris it is always something special.”

Dragusin’s first goal in Serie A

Dragusin’s first goal in Serie A gives Genoa three precious points. Balanced match at Ferraris against a Verona team who, especially in the first half, tried to close off all the spaces for the rossoblù. For large stretches the team coached by Baroni succeeds, but rarely shows up in Martinez’s area. Genoa wins the match and with patience and attention manages to find the 1-0 goal with the Romanian defender who, one minute into the 45th minute, having advanced forward as he usually does following the development of an inactive ball, disguises himself as a centre-forward and with a powerful right-footed shot he surpasses Montipo’.

After losing Bani to injury in the first half, Gilardino was also forced to replace Ekuban due to injury. Puscas enters and, once again, has two opportunities to close the game. The Romanian fails her and as the minutes passed, Verona raised their center of gravity in an attempt to regain the match. It is at this point that Martinez takes the lead and in the 78th minute overcomes Djuric’s header. A super save that saves the result. In the final, the yellow-blues persisted, but Genoa defended themselves in an orderly manner and managed to gain three important points which put the Grifone at 14th in the standings.

Now there is the break for the national teams. For Gilardino there will be two weeks in which to work calmly and with the aim of recovering Retegui and Messias. “When we play at home there is something special about this stadium – says Alberto Gilardino at the end of the match – it was a match with a very high difficulty coefficient and we did well right from the start to hold our own”. The rossoblù coach is also satisfied with what the team has been able to produce on the pitch. “We fought when it was necessary, but after scoring the first goal we created the basis to score on at least three or four other occasions – says Gila – then in the final, when we had to suffer, we knew how to do it” .

“I am three important, fundamental points. We cared about them, we wanted them very badly. I’m proud of these guys. Sabelli is doing something extraordinary, he has passion and desire to emerge. I’m lucky to have so many guys like him. De Winter took a blow to the face tonight and everything was broken, he could have asked for a substitution and instead he remained on the pitch.”