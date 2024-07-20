withdrawal

by the correspondent Andrea Schiappapietra

Moena – The friendly with Venezia ends 3-1 for the Grifone: after the 2-0 in the first 45 minutes signed by Ekuban and Gudmundsson, here is the hat-trick signed by Ekathor in the second half. Ellertsson scores the consolation goal for the lagoon team. At the start of the second half, three substitutions: Matturro, Frendrup and Zanoli come in for Martin, Ekuban and Sabelli. Another rotation for Genoa, who fields Stolz, Fini, Ekhator, Masini, Accornero, Marcandalli in the 65th minute and Leali, Gudmundsson, Bohinen, Vogliacco, Bani, Messias come out. In the 78th minute, Venezia gets closer to Genoa with a header by Ellertsson on a cross by Bjarkason. Chance for Venezia in the 89th minute: Pierini tries with a free kick from the edge of the area but hits the wall. A few seconds before the third whistle, Ekhator closes the game on an assist from Papadopoulos. At the end the team goes under the stands to receive the ovation of the fans.



00:36