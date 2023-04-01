Genoa-Reggina, the images of the match

Genoa – Coda scores in the first half, Martinez locks the result in recovery. Genoa beat Reggina 1-0 at the Ferraris and took another important step towards the top of the standings. Tough, tricky game that after the first goal the rossoblù could close even early.

However, the doubling didn’t come and as already happened on other occasions, Gilardino’s team had to fight until the end. Chaos in recovery of the match and a red card from referee Aureliano for Genoa’s Sturaro.

Amazing Martinez in the 97th minute who overcomes Canotto’s lob. It ends with the Ferraris exploding and Genoa being able to comfortably watch the matches of their direct competitors on TV.

Genoa is in the standings now three points from the topwith one game more than leaders Frosinone.

Comments on the match

The striker Coda hits with a billiard shot, the goalkeeper keeps with a kick. And the coach rejoices as he hadn’t seen him yet, abandoning himself at least a little to emotion, in the jubilant Ferraris bedlam. Poisonous match with Reggina, a victory that he knows of a Serie A elixir, even if the race is not over yet.

Gilardino: «I don’t change my motto: go on race after race. Fought game, great performance by all the boys. Happy for Coda, great goal. Very important victory. We could have doubled but we fought and managed, we brought her home. I’m exhausted after this match, lived in an energetic way».

He arrives Pippo Inzaghi and it is an embrace between friends, colleagues and ex-bombers. The Reggina coach: «We had a good game. Coda scored a goal as a striker of another category. And what a stadium.”

The number 9 he scored the decisive goal, finding the time and measure to get through Gagliolo’s legs and hole in the corner: «In training I joked with my teammates and said: “I can be out for two months but I can see the goal anyway.. .”. It was like that. One stroke I have: looking for the space between the opponent’s legs. It was a good goal. And did I get another one wrong? Two more… always on an assist from Gudmundsson, a pity because we could have closed it earlier, managed the second half differently. But that’s okay. Even without me the team had behaved very well, I wanted to come back to give an extra hand. There’s an understanding with Albert, I try to create space for him, when he points ball and chain to his area it’s devastating ».

Martinez, protagonist of the angelic flight in the 97th minute on Canotto: «Important save, which weighs. In the end we were also tired, but we wanted to win. Let’s look at Frosinone, to be the first in B. Another cleen sheet? Teamwork. Even with the help of the extra man, the public: I’ve never seen such support».