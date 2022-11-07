Reggio Calabria – In the changing rooms Alexander Blessin his face is grim, as black as his parents’ evening. “We didn’t play as we wanted – admits the coach – we weren’t ready on the second balls, we didn’t have a good organization and we made a lot of mistakes on dribbling and passing.”

Even the two penalties against him did not go down: «Semper saved the first penalty anyway, but in my opinion it wasn’t there, and I still have to see the second». Few opportunities to equalize, few balls provided to the attackers. “In the second half we always made bad decisions – confirms Blessin – it was not our evening, now we will have to examine the mistakes made“.

Reggina, however, played with great determination, taking care to sting on the counterattack and closing in even more hedgehog in the second half. «It is not easy to face these opponents, but we didn’t play with the right speed or the right intensityI have seen a lot of bad things », the German reiterates before saying goodbye.

On the other front, the former rossoblù Hernani, one of the best on the pitch and not only because he converted the decisive penalty, he is radiant: «We played a great game, these are three very important points. We are a motivated environment, and one with the public. At Genoa I was unable to give my best due to an injury, now I feel good here and I enjoy playing football ».