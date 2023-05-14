Frosinone – Never was a defeat more painless. The knockout in Frosinone doesn’t move one iota from the super progress made by Genoa this year which led to immediate promotion to Serie A. And at the end of the match, while the lineage sings “Serie A, Serie A, we’re leaving, we’re leaving in Serie A”, people also celebrate in front of the sector that hosts the more than a thousand supporters who have arrived from Genoa, with the rossoblùs going to get the applause for a season disputed by absolute protagonists.

Against Frosinone, Genoa still sold their skin dearly, also managing to put the game on the right track thanks to a great goal by Badelj – still on target after the promotion goal against Ascoli in the North Staircase – but then an involuntary stomp by Bani on Borrelli was judged by the red light directed by the Var who called the referee Miele to the monitor.

On the following free-kick Frosinone equalized and the match turned in favor of Grosso’s team who also found the doubling goal at the end of the first half. Frosinone then closes the games with a quarter of an hour from the end, taking a 3-1 lead thanks to Borrelli who overtakes Martinez from close range, thus avenging the first leg defeat at Ferraris. The goal by is useless Gudmundsson over the ninetieth which however allows the Icelandic elf to reach double figures in Serie B together with Coda.

«At the end of the first half and also at the end of the match there was a bit of piss off – explains Gilardino – but the awareness remains that we have done something extraordinary along the way we did together and the 70 minutes played outnumbered prove it. If the 3-2 came earlier maybe we could equalize it and in 11 against 11 bring it home as well».

Against Frosinone, Gila also sent some players onto the field who have played very little in recent weeks. “I just have to thank them – the rossoblù coach also says – it was right to give them space: they’ve been training all year round at two thousand”.



The three points left to Stirpe (it is the second defeat of the Gilardino management after the one away in Parma) give first place to Frosinone, a team that has practically led the cadet championship standings from start to finish. Only the rossoblùs, especially in the second half of the season, managed to have an even higher pace than the leaders.

An extra gear that allowed the Grifone to arrive two days before the end of the championship with the possibility of undermining first place. And it is from this that Genoa must start again. From this awareness. From the desire that the rossoblùs still unloaded on the pitch in the second half when, despite the numerical inferiority, they tried to win back at least the draw. Sign of a mature team, of a winning group that won’t leave us points on the street even when the dream has already been achieved.

A mentality that will be preserved and projected into next season, with Genoa called to occupy “a comfortable position in Serie A” as defined by CEO Andres Blazquez. However, the season is not over yet. Today the team rests, then it starts again to better prepare for the match against Bari. It will be Genoa’s last match in Serie B: finishing with a victory will serve to raise the decibels of the party even further that the rossoblù people are preparing for the Ferraris match.