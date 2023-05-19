Genoa-Bari 4-3: whirlwind of goals and celebrations for the Griffin

Genoa – Genoa greets Serie B with an incredible 4-3. Incredible also because it was Criscito who scored the decisive penalty in the final minutes, having entered shortly before to bid farewell to football. Previously, three times ahead, the rossoblùs had always made themselves come back. In an all rossoblù Ferraris who began to celebrate well before the start of the match which also saw Sabelli, Gudmundsson and Ekuban score for Genoa. After the triple whistle, the party will continue first at the Ferraris, with the delivery of the Nexus cup for the second-placed team in Serie B, and then through the streets of the center of Genoa with the procession that from Marassi heads towards Piazza De Ferrari.

It was also “Criscito day”, with the winger who will bid farewell to football at the end of the match. After the triple whistle, moreover, the official award ceremony with the delivery of the Nexus cup by the president of the Serie B League Mauro Balata.

A fake funeral procession with the Sampdoria flag

Immediately afterwards, the procession of Genoa fans towards Piazza De Ferrari continued the celebrations and once again gave way to student spirit with the celebration of the funeral for Sampdoria’s relegation to Serie B.



The field tour of the children of the Genoa clubs

Shortly before the start of the match, the ceremony was also held to rebury Giovanni De Prà’s medal under the North Staircase.

The preparations in the city, the flags and banners of the party

Genoa in A, the scenography of the party: rossoblù flags and banners in the city

Flags, banners: a red and blue wave has invaded various areas of the city. It is the scenography of the party that will celebrate the promotion to Serie A, at the end of the match against Bari.







The Genoa fans in the stands of the Ferraris await the start of the match against Bari

The ceremony for the burial of the copy of Giovanni De Prà’s medal

Genoa’s last league match was anticipated by the burial ceremony of the faithful silver-plated copy of the special commemorative medal that belonged to Giovanni De Prà, the symbolic goalkeeper of the Italian national team and of Genoa from 1921 to 1933 with whom he won the 1922 championships -23 and 1923-24.

The original medal was lost during the renovation works of the Ferraris stadium for Italia ’90 and never found again. De Prà received the medal only in 1971 as he was against the fascist regime who handed the medals to the players who won bronze at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. The motion to renew the tribute to De Prà was presented by councilor Angiolo Veroli and voted unanimously during the City Council meeting on 7 March.

“Today’s ceremony is the beautiful conclusion of a journey that the municipal administration has started with the family, the Genoa club and the football institutions. A work carried out with passion that wants to honor an athlete whose examples deserve to be remembered and handed down to future generations” declared the councilor for sport of the Municipality of Genoa Alessandra Bianchi who attended the ceremony together with the president of Genoa Alberto Zangrillo and the general manager Flavio Ricciardella.



The ceremony for the return of Giovanni De Pra”s medal, lost in 1990 and which will be buried again next to the goal post under the North

Antonio, Silvia and Luca were present for the De Prà family, who is the technical trainer of the Genoa Spring team and head of the goalkeeper scouting area of ​​the club’s youth sector.

The exact reproduction of the original medal was made possible by the efforts of the numismatic expert Guido Lavagna of the Little Club Genoa “De Prà” with the collaboration of the heirs of De Prà (current owners), Genoa and the FIGC.

The medal, as in 1979, will be buried near the door near the North Staircase. “We feel a feeling of emotion at the idea of ​​being able to celebrate, in the celebrations for the return to Serie A, also the figure of a man and an authentic legend, a symbol of our history and our traditions”, said the president Zangrillo .