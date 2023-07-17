Genoa – «It is hotter inside than outside». Guglielmo D’Alba, a road haulier, leaves the Ferry Terminal resigned in a crescent moon that only partially shields the exhausting heat of an orange dot Sunday. “I’ll have to go and turn on the air conditioning on the truck for a bit of coolness.” Not far away Erme Ozbahar, resident in Germany and headed to Palermo for the holidays while away the time with a friend over a beer and a cigarette: «My wife is inside with our children, arriving at 9 pm is long, everything is closed. Luckily there are ice creams for the children».

The Ferry Terminal, on an early Sunday afternoon, offers a bleak glimpse. The Coop, the Acqua & Sapone beauty and home products store, Mc Donald’s, the Giunti bookshop from 3.30 pm, the New Plaza Cafè bar and very little else are open: the rest are shutters down for the day of celebration. “We are always there, every day. Compared to the shopping center, this place has the cost of rent but not the shops open even on Sundays – says Alessio Marroso of the New Plaza Cafè – businesses should be forced not to close on holidays, however, there are those who go on vacation”. Closed shops which also represent a flaw for Sara Rengucci, 19 and a half years old, who has just completed a tailoring course: «Furthermore, I found the toilets dirty and with only one functioning soap dispenser. The others are all broken».

The Ferry Terminal grinds tens of thousands of visitors, including arrivals and departures: yesterday there were 12 ships departing or arriving, adding up the three cruise ships we arrived at something like 50,000 passengers in transit. The situation of this sort of staging post for those heading to the islands or ports of North Africa presents various elements of degradation even on the outside – uprooted signs, abandoned empty beer bottles, the smell of urine – which depend, mainly, from what happens at night when, in fact, the area becomes prey to bad attendances that have nothing to do with who is leaving and who is arriving.

Of the situation of the Terminal also Susie DeMartini, ambassador of Genoa to the world and former MEP wrote a post on Facebook showing, with multiple photographs, different degraded corners. “The elevators are often non-functional and the general situation is desolation,” she writes.

Salvatore Cucchiara, a Sicilian who has now been living abroad for more than twenty years – in Germany for 25 years, now for 13 years in Luxembourg – awaits boarding and sighs: «I found the toilets dirty and what I see is the difficulty of tourists to orient themselves to understand where they have to go to embark, the signage is not clear”. Stefania Porretti was at the Terminal with the Unicef ​​stand both on Saturday and yesterday: «We had also come in May and there had been no problems while this time it’s really hot inside. And on Saturday there was a crazy queue between arrivals and departures, no one was able to get through».

Truckers, tourists but also Genoese who come to eat here or do their shopping at the Coop: every point of view tells what needs to be improved at the Terminal, from the point of view of a city that aspires to be increasingly touristic or, in any case, to provide services adequate. D’Alba, for example, on behalf of the category asks for showers and toilets: because the hauliers park in the area below, along a ramp that faces the sky of the Lanterna, but in fact they have no where to find a moment of refreshment. «And then you need a little cleaning, it doesn’t even feel like you’re in Liguria». For the reorganization of the viability in the Terminal area, with restyling works including aesthetics and photovoltaic systems that will cover the parking lot and produce clean energy, there is the 4 million project already presented by Coop to make this point of sale more attractive (which, since last May, the competitor Esselunga San Benigno is located a few meters away).

The president of Stazioni Marittime does not hide that certain things should be improved Edward Monzani. Which also underlines the difficulties of the area. «We are the first to want all the commercial activities to be open on Sundays as well. Why doesn’t it happen? You have to ask them, it’s probably a matter of staff shifts but in any case they’re wrong because they miss an opportunity, given the number of people who pass through here every day». The air conditioning, explains the president Monzani, “works very well in the waiting rooms for cruise passengers at Ponte Doria while for the Terminal the difficulties that sometimes occur depend on the system”. And the bathrooms? «We actually have continuous control over their cleanliness, so I’m really sorry if someone has found them dirty because we are very careful. On the dispensers, on the other hand, the reason is that they either smash or steal everything: they even take away the toilet brushes and taps. We have surveillance but, given how frequent the area is after a certain time, more cameras and, above all, more police forces would be needed ».