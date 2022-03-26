Genoa – Banners of Grifone fans have appeared around Genoa to protest against the date chosen for the away match against Verona which it will be played on Monday 4 April at 18.30.

“You certainly won’t stop there! All in Verona “. This is the text of the banners that appeared around the city from Sestri Ponente to the Genova Est exitfrom the outside of the Ferraris stadium in Mura delle Grazie in the Porto Antico area, from Piazza Alimonda to the Genova Ovest motorway overpass passing through Molassana.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS