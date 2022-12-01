The Genoa it’s not having a good period in terms of results. The team of Blessin he’s back from the defeat with a draw and there isn’t a serene atmosphere at home, given the rumors about a farewell from Blessin and the protests from the fans. In recent days, a banner had appeared outside the training center reading “Blessin game over”.

During the night a banner was affixed outside the Ferraris stadium signed by “Nucleo 1893” very harsh: “Out of ic******i, out of Genoa… unworthy”. The whole team, including the technical staff, is in the crosshairs. After Blessin’s confirmation wanted by Johannes Spurs manager of 777 Partnersthe rossoblù have to redeem a first part of the season below expectations, given the goal of returning to Serie A as soon as possible.