Genoa – Do you know what the challenge tastes like? I thought yes. I have a long career behind, I have had many experiences, I have traveled around Italy, I have discovered new places and met many people. Then one day I arrived in Genoa and I realized that I really didn’t know. It is here that, with Genoa, I tasted the real taste of the challenge.

The challenge tastes like a fall. Do you know when, during a dream, you have the feeling of falling into the void? That’s when it all begins, you know that once you hit rock bottom you can only go back up. This is how the challenge of us Genoans began.

The challenge tastes like a restart. It’s the second step: get back up after falling to start flying again, to return to where we belong.

The challenge tastes like construction. Indeed of reconstruction, if it occurs after a fall. New travel companions, new friends. But also those of all time, those who know what it means to wear this shirt, those who have experienced the fall. Field captains and moral captains. People with Genoa inside. Because after all the challenge is also a full circle.

The challenge tastes like obstacles, those you find on the street and overcome, with sacrifice and dedication. When from the outside everything seems simple, everything due, but in reality one is aware of having reached a goal that is not at all obvious. The challenge is also this.

The challenge tastes like awareness, that awareness that accompanies the group during the ascent and that over time, with the results, transforms into security and trust. When you are convinced that the goal will be achieved.

The challenge tastes like family, a big family, and at home. A house full of emotions, filled with a rediscovered love. In the end, the real victory is this: the full stadium and an unconditional attachment to the shirt, which goes beyond the bleachers of our stadium and which travels from north to south. A priceless treasure to keep.

The challenge tastes like union. An unbreakable bond that unites all the parties involved, who is on the pitch and who is behind the scenes. The first and the last to arrive. The players, the staff, the management, the club, the fans. Just one thing.

The challenge tastes like wait, short and eternal. Between one final whistle and another. Between two goals and a lump in my throat. The expectation of a party, the chills of a moment and the tears for the goal reached.

The challenge tastes like open woundlike the one that we managed to heal and mend with love.

The challenge, this challenge, tastes like ransom, because it comes right after the fall. It leaves no doubt, a promise was made and kept.

This challenge tastes like hope, that of chasing the destiny to which one belongs. That of returning immediately to one’s place.

This challenge tastes like revenge, that of us Genoans who have taken back what we deserve with patience and determination. Because it’s true, it all adds up.

So maybe that’s it: if I never lost, I wouldn’t know what the challenge is. And this time we won the challenge.