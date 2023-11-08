Genoa – Mattia Bani towards recovery. The defender has disposed of it the quadriceps problem and will probably be available for Friday evening’s match at the Ferraris against Verona (kick-off at 8.45pm).

Gilardino tested 3-5-2 in the morning, rotating Ekuban, Malinovskyi and Gudmundsson forward with the Icelandic not having a great shot after last Sunday’s efforts against Cagliari. Tomorrow morning, Thursday, the finishing session in which the rossoblù coach will test men and schemes for the important match against Verona.

Retegui and Messias are still absent, with the latter, however, increasingly closer to returning as he has started to consistently make sprints and changes in direction. Jagiello is also in the group.

On the Verona front, coach Marco Baroni announced the withdrawals of Dawidowicz and former player Lazovic.