Genoa – While the bells of the parish of San Rocco in Villanoce, a hamlet in the municipality of Rezzoaglio, sing “Guasto d’amore” by Bresh – the video is among the most clicked on social networks – Genoa returned to training in Pegli this morning. After the double mid-August session, this morning Alberto Gilardino concentrated on the tactical details in view of the league debut against Fiorentina scheduled for Saturday evening (kick-off at 20.45) where an almost sold-out Ferraris are announced given that to the approximately 27,500 season-ticket holders it will be necessary to add the 2,000 Viola fans plus those who are buying the ticket in these hours. Mister Gilardino’s doubts are linked above all to Mattia Bani’s condition. For the centre-back, no injury to the right quadriceps and he will try to settle the resentment by Saturday, at least in time to try and snatch the call-up. In any case, the central trio seen at work against Modena is ready: Dragusin, Vogliacco and Vasquez.

Meanwhile, for the first championship Giovanni Ayroldi from the Molfetta section will referee the match against Fiorentina. Lo Cicero (Brescia) and Colarossi (Roma 2) will be the assistants while the fourth official will be Abisso. The couple Doveri (Roma 1) – Miele (Nola) was chosen at the Var.