Genoa – No Retegui and no Messias but for the important match against Verona on Friday Gilardino is counting on having Bani back at the center of the defense. He missed Cagliari due to suspension and has to recover from a small injury to his quadriceps but there is optimism that he could make it. Bani guarantees experience to an otherwise very young defenseformed by Dragusin De Winter and Vasquez, with Vogliacco still having to recover his best condition and Matturro still not ready for Serie A due to his very young age.

Retegui and Messias still out, Gilardino could relaunch Ekuban from the first minute. Puscas has come back from many, too many mistakes and is going through a very complicated moment.