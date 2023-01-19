Genoa – He started from the bench, first with Blessin and then with Gilardino. And when he entered the field he often found himself forced to adapt to new roles, such as happened to him in Perugia when he was deployed as a left-back and it certainly didn’t go well for him. Now he has the great chance to show that he’s also there for racing Vulgar. Bani is disqualified and so in Benevento it will be his turn to support him Dragusin. Gilardino has already tested him as a central defender in the three-man line and he has had excellent responses, both in Rome and in the second half with Venice. And it is said that the solution cannot be proposed again, perhaps even already in Benevento.

Surely in the last few weeks Vogliacco is coming out with great strength and personality, almost a reaction to the great pain for the disappearance of Sinisa Mihajlovic, father of his partner Virginia and grandfather of Violante, the little girl that the two had shortly before moving to Genoa .

It’s at Mihajlovic dedicated his 100th match as a professional, a goal he reached in Bari on 26 December. «Have a good trip Sinisa, I am proud to be your adopted son, you took care of me, you understood me from the first glance and there was no need for so many words. We still had a lot of things to do but your soul will remain here forever, nothing in the world will ever erase what you did, the courage you fought with and the dignity that only a great king can have, yes because you were the king of the weakest, of those who fought to have a place in the world, you were a just person and I promise you that I will carry on your values ​​”, he wrote in the hours following the death of the former coach of Sampdoria, Milan, Turin and Bologna, to then add: «One day we will meet again, we will continue to watch the matches and you will make me eat more Serbian food. Wait for me and protect us from up there, until it’s time I will find your beautiful and sullen gaze in Violante».

The pain was great and it’s there, you can still almost touch it: however Vogliacco drew the strength from it to make the leap in quality on the pitch. And now he comes back to Beneventowhere he is still regretted a bit like Coda, to demonstrate that he can be a strong point of Genoa aiming for Serie A.