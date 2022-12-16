Genoa – Yesterday a delegation from Genoa visited the young patients of the Giannina Gaslini pediatric hospital to bring a gift in view of Christmas.

Representing the rossoblù club was the general manager Flavio Ricciardella; for the team were present Mattia Bani and Stefano Sabelli. IS was Renato Bottidirector general of the institute, to accompany the players in the OMT and neurosurgery departments.

The visit lasted more than an hour and a half and the two players entertained themselves with the children, delivering gifts and signing autographs.