Genoa – Genoa met again this morning in Pegli to support, as usual, a mini-finish in view of this evening’s delicate match against Verona (kick-off at the Ferraris at 8.45pm). An important match, a first turning point of the season for Grifone which, if successful, would create a nice gap from the hottest area of ​​the table. As already announced yesterday in the press conference by Alberto Gilardino, for this evening’s match the rossoblù coach has Mattia Bani back. The Tuscan central defender is destined to play from the first minute in the center of the three-man defense which should be completed by Dragusin and Vasquez. Among the 24 players called up shortly after this morning’s final match, midfielder Fili Jagiello is also back after a long absence and has worked together with his teammates in recent days. Still in the pits, however, are Mateo Retegui and Junior Messias: the two should return after the international break and be available for the away match in Frosinone on Sunday 26 November.

For this evening’s meeting, Gilardino intends to once again focus on 3-5-2. Space for Martinez between the posts, while in midfield Frendrup, Badelj and Strootman should start from the first minute. Sabelli on the right and Haps on the left are ready on the flanks. In attack, the only certainty is represented by Folletto Albert Gudmundsson who should be supported by Ekuban, with Malinovskyi ready to enter the match in progress to offer, also by virtue of his tactical flexibility, different solutions to Gilardino based on the progress of the match. Primavera Fini is not among those called up so, in addition to Gudmundsson and Ekuban, the only other attacker available is Puscas.

The list of those called up: De Winter, Dragusin, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Gudmundsson, Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Haps, Hefti, Matturro, Thorsby, Strootman, Kutlu, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Galdames, Puscas, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Ekuban, Bani, Jagiello