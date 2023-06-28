Genoa – It starts from there, in the middle of the field, where they decide matches and you need technique and brains to get out of the thorniest situations. With the farewell to football of Mimmo Criscito, and the future yet to be written of Stefano Sturaro, at the moment it is Milan Badelj and Kevin Strootman who inherit the stripes of rossoblù “senators” for the next Serie A championship.

The Croatian has just signed the contract that will bind him for another year to Genoa while the Dutchman, after a few weeks of reflection, is about to do so. The two together reach 145 appearances with the rossoblù shirt (96 for Badelj and 49 for Strootman) and are among the players who have taken the field several times with the Genoa shirt.

Badelj this year, especially in the second half of the season, when he recovered from his muscle problems and found continuity, he was one of the players of reference, both for coach Alberto Gilardino and for his teammates. The Croatian, among other things, took the field with the captain’s armband 20 times out of 29 games played between the league and the Italian Cup and is a candidate to do so again for next season in Serie A. Strootman is a born leader and in terms of charisma and temperament, he doesn’t need an armband to be followed by his companions. Memorable some rebukes to Frendrup or Jagiello for an incorrect position on the pitch or hard-nosed discussions with the referees.

Kevin Strootman, 33 years old, rossoblù midfielder

Among those who have shown that they know how to be leaders this year there is certainly one also Mattia Bani who has put his experience (68 career appearances for Genoa) at the service of Dragusin and Vogliacco. The Tuscan centre-back is one of the players most listened to in the locker room and it is certainly no coincidence that last year he was captain on 9 out of 36 occasions.

That of long-term captain, among other things, is a role that is becoming increasingly rare but that in teams like Genoa – called from 20 August to reset the promotion campaign to immediately dive into the reality of the top flight – assumes a very important role.

Even at top club level, the captains with many years of militancy there aren’t many. There is Davide Calabria in Milan (for almost 8 years in the Rossoneri squad) who has played continuously this year while Leonardo Bonucci in Juventus (12 years interspersed with the spell at Milan) and Samir Handanovic with Inter (over 10 years of Nerazzurri militancy) have seen each other much less on the pitch, above all for reasons of age. Among the “veterans” captains there are also Ciro Immobile (7 years at Lazio), Lorenzo Pellegrini (6 years at Roma but with the Sassuolo parenthesis in the middle), Rafael Toloi (almost 8 years at Atalanta), the Italian champion Giovanni Di Lorenzo (for 4 years at Napoli) and Cristiano Biraghi (for almost 3 seasons at Fiorentina).

Obviously seniority does a lot, but it’s not always the beacon that illuminates the choice. Experience and leadership can be other determining factors, a bit like what happened to Antonio Candreva, captain of Salernitana in his first season in the granata, or Matteo Pessina, a player who grew up in the Monza youth sector chosen by the club as the symbol of a project capable of represent the team on and off the pitch.

These are almost always important playersi, who manage to be decisive in the moments that can turn a season. Badelj and Strootman proved to be such in their careers and they showed it last year too, especially when Genoa skidded for a moment and risked getting lost in the tortuous labyrinth of Serie B. And it is also to them that Gilardino intends trust when in addition to the legs you will need the experience of someone who has fought dozens and dozens of battles on the fields.