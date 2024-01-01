A 2023 as beautiful as the journey that brought the Grifone back to Serie A. Like Ulysses towards Ithaca, in the verses of the poet Costantino Kavafis, who celebrates the importance of the path to be faced, before reaching the longed-for goal. “I looked at the provincial stadiums where we went to play and I thought it was right, we had to go through there to go back to play at San Siro, the Olimpico or the San Paolo.” And a 2024 with a wish to dedicate to all Genoans. “Continue to be an annoying team for the others and fun for our fans.” With a hope that has the foundation of a certainty: «Genoa has everything to become what Atalanta and Bologna are now, high-ranking teams».

Word of Milan Badelj, captain of the Grifone from this year. Where do we start from?

«From the celebration for Ekuban's goal in Reggio Emilia. It's nice when he brings together all the players, those who are on the pitch and those who sit on the bench. Nothing constructed, something that arises spontaneously. It means that there is a common feeling, a strong team spirit.”

The one that allowed you to beat Roma and Lazio, stop Napoli, Juventus and Inter.

«But also to overcome difficult moments. Like the one that culminated with the defeat of Parma. Two or three games that made us reflect, we didn't want to go to the playoffs and then it was time to understand what we had to change to be promoted immediately. The turning point came with Palermo, a hard-fought but deserved victory in a beautiful stadium. And from there we never stopped. If you have a strong group you overcome those moments faster.”

He wasn't the only one.

«The match against Fiorentina was a great blow, for us and for the fans. But it lasted a moment, the reaction was immediately strong. We went to win in Rome. For twenty minutes we had owned the pitch, I had said that I hoped to extend that period in subsequent matches. And the team gave important answers. Now those who play against us have respect. Fear can't be said, it wouldn't be right. But respect yes, this Genoa commands respect.”

How important was the victory against Sassuolo?

«He put his stamp on it, giving meaning to the draws obtained with Juventus and Inter. Otherwise the fact would have remained that Genoa hadn't won since the match against Verona and then everything would have become complicated.”

The next stop is Bologna, who lost to Udinese but remains the surprise of the championship.

«Surprise for the ranking position, not for the way and quality of the game. I like how they move on the pitch, it's a difficult team to face.”

Will Genoa ever be able to return to the levels that Bologna and Atalanta now have?

«It's difficult to say whether it will take one year, two years or five years. It depends on many factors but to me Genoa seems on the right path to get to where Bologna is now. Bologna also went through difficult moments, before Mihajlovic's arrival they were on the verge of relegation. Then he started to build, Genoa must broaden the base, make it even more solid. But he has everything to get there.”

The symbol of Genoa in 2023 is Gilardino.

«He was fundamental, now everyone is discovering him as a revelation of Serie A. For me he is a man of depth who knows about football. And that he continues to improve, he has one more year of experience and he doesn't want to stop. He arrived with the label of ferryman, I understood that he would be fundamental in how he made himself available to the team from the beginning.”

Had he ever been captain in his career?

«Yes, in Dinamo Zagreb and in Florence after Astori's death. But doing it at 22 is different, you are more focused on yourself and think less about others. Now it's different, you think more about helping others.”

Did you study psychology?

«No, I base myself on the experience of many years. Based on what I have experienced, I try to lend a hand to my classmates who are in difficulty. Sometimes all it takes is a chat, some attention, without putting pressure. They are attempts, everyone reacts in their own way. But I always have to try.”

Can Badelj and Strootman play together?

«It makes me laugh, I've heard a lot… Of course we can play together, we are midfielders even if with different characteristics. If I'm not mistaken, out of the 24 Serie A matches we played together, we achieved 10 victories… Numbers aside, playing with Kevin makes me feel good.”

What does it mean?

«His way of experiencing the game, his sense of position, gives us confidence. He makes you be more careful, he influences others, he is a constant example.”

What do you hope for 2024?

«May Genoa continue to be an annoying team for others and fun for their fans».

What does it mean to play in an always full Ferraris?

«I'm not saying anything new, it's beautiful and unique. Even our opponents tell us this when they come to play here, the fans are always by our side and the atmosphere is magical. And a climate like this helps the younger ones, after some mistakes they always feel supported and so they don't get discouraged.”

There are many players requested by other teams for the January transfer market, are you afraid that someone might leave?

«I've always been afraid (laughs)… I also had it last summer, but then no one left. Jokes aside, the company will make the choices it deems most appropriate. If you do well it's normal for requests to arrive, it's a good sign. It means that the team is working great.”