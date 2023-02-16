Genoa – The helmsman has the task of guiding the ship on the right course. And the helm of Genoa is back permanently in the hands of Milan Badelj. After the stop due to injury, the Croatian regained control of the rossoblù midfield, ready to lead the Griffin in the final sprint towards Serie A.

Let’s start from the beginning: why did you decide to continue with Genoa in June? A team that has just been relegated, an engagement in Serie A could have easily found him…

«I’ve already said it and I’ll say it again: it’s better to fight to return to Serie A with Genoa than to live a season without emotions somewhere else. I stayed to redeem last year’s relegation. Now I’m fine, I’ve overcome an injury and I’m ready.”

At what stage is the promotion mission?

«24 days have already passed, we can say that we know all our opponents a bit. Frosinone aside, we’ve managed to find the continuity we need to go to Serie A. We have to keep up this pace all the way and to do that we have to think about one match at a time, trying to go and win everywhere. We are strong and we must continue to demonstrate it.

A somewhat unexpected defeat came in Parma…

«That’s true, but Parma are strong and have players of an important level like Vasquez, Bernabè, Buffon. And then there was the right reaction against Palermo, they’re a good team and we knew how to suffer the right way, there was a will and a spirit of sacrifice. What it takes to get to the top.”

It’s your first season in Serie B: is it easier to play as a playmaker than in Serie A?

«Well, from what I’ve seen it’s easier, in some ways, to play in Serie A. Serie A is more linear, the teams play in order and you can understand from the start what game it will be. Serie B is unpredictable, teams take greater risks. It seems to you that you have so much space to play and then maybe for half an hour you find yourself with all the spaces clogged up».

Is the difference the technical quality of the players?

«From what I’ve seen in Serie B there are players who from a technical point of view could easily play in Serie A. The difference is represented by the fact that maybe they are very discontinuous, so maybe you don’t see them for a good part of the match and then they suddenly come out with a play».

What does it take to return to Serie A?

«Be very careful in avoiding traps, there are ones scattered everywhere. Every race involves pitfalls, we will also encounter them on Sunday in Modena and we will have to be ready to face them».

In recent days, the penalty for the Irpef affair has arrived, which has narrowed, albeit slightly, the advantage over the third parties.

«The -1 didn’t change anything, everything still depends on us. This is why I say that we have to focus only on our matches, without thinking about those of the others».

What happened with Blessin? What went wrong?

«What I happened to experience other times in my career. Sometimes it happens that things don’t work out and not because the team breaks away from the coach. Simply because they start to no longer work. And we arrive at the exemption simply because it is easier to change one rather than 25 ».

And Gilardino? With him on the bench, Genoa changed pace.

«He showed up with the right attitude, he showed he has the personality needed for that role. And in personality there are many different aspects that are part of being a coach. He is a serene person and has the ability to better manage both the positive moments and those of m … He imposed himself immediately and the results arrived ».

He had played together in Florence, the question is obvious: did you expect to find him as a coach?

«I played together for six months in Florence. But it was my first year in Italy and so I was a little shy, I can’t say I got to know him in depth. Certainly seeing him now I can say that he has the qualities to make an important career as a coach ».

Your contract will expire in June. Have you already decided what your future will be?

«I want to continue playing, we’ll talk about the future later. Now the important thing is to stay focused on the goal, we want to return to Serie A. We are not hiding, we want to make it. We are a good group and whoever was there last year and experienced relegation can’t wait to cancel it with promotion».