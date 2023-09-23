Genoa – The bad weather affecting Genoa causes the Millevele to be cancelledthe traditional sailing event of the Italian Yacht Club, twinned with the Boat Show.

The boats left but were returned just before 12.30pm. “We prioritize safety given the weather conditions in the Ligurian capital, where a violent storm hit” say the Italian Yacht Club.

A few hours earlier the governor Giovanni Toti himself had highlighted the importance of the event: “Millevele is a tradition of great importance sport for Genoa and all of Liguria: in addition to being a highly anticipated event for all sailing enthusiasts, who can compete while enjoying the wonderful view of our coasts, it also offers those who remain on land a splendid opportunity to observe the sea dotted with hundreds of sails, a truly unique sight.”