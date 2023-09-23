Genoa – The bad weather affecting Genoa causes the Millevele to be cancelledthe traditional sailing event of the Italian Yacht Club, twinned with the Boat Show.

The boats left but were returned just before 12.30pm. “We prioritize safety given the weather conditions in the Ligurian capital, where a violent storm hit” say the Italian Yacht Club.

“It is always a disappointment to cancel a sailing trip – declared the president of the Italian Yacht Club, Gerolamo Bianchi, who was on board the 65′ Indomitable Pensiero – but the committee demonstrated common sense and prudence. We have seen in recent months how difficult it has become to predict the effects of a storm and the committee wisely decided to send the boats back to port without taking unnecessary risks.”

The storm then quickly passed over the retreating fleet bringing rain, hail and gusts of wind, causing some damage to boats, but without further consequences. The Millevele Iren 2023 continues with the Crew Party this evening at the headquarters of the Italian Yacht Club, while the awards ceremony – scheduled for tomorrow at 11.30am at the Genoa Boat Show – has also been cancelled.

A few hours earlier the governor Giovanni Toti himself had highlighted the importance of the event: “Millevele is a tradition of great importance sport for Genoa and all of Liguria: in addition to being a highly anticipated event for all sailing enthusiasts, who can compete while enjoying the wonderful view of our coasts, it also offers those who remain on land a splendid opportunity to observe the sea dotted with hundreds of sails, a truly unique sight.”