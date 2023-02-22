Genoa – Genoa on the field this morning at Signorini. The team has resumed training ahead of Saturday’s match at the Ferraris against Spal. After the rest day granted by coach Gilardino, the team will play a double session today. This morning the rossoblù mainly concentrated on the pitch while in the afternoon the activity will move to the gym.

Apart from Boci, whose extent of the injury will be understood in the next few hours, the Genoa coach can count on all the men with the exception of the long-term patients Pajac and Ekuban.

Once the emergency has returned to the left lane, with the recovery of Criscito and the possibility of calling up the new signing Haps at the end of the three-match ban, Gilardino will have to decide in these days whether to continue playing with the back four or return to the 3-man line given that Vogliacco is back fully available.

For Gilardino, the former Benevento defender is crucial in the choice of formation: with him available, the rossoblù coach could re-propose the 3-4-2-1 formation seen in the previous weeks against Spal of mister Oddo. Going forward, however, a new ballot between Coda and Puscas is expected.

The rossoblù number nine, who started on the bench in Modena, did very well when he came on and will play until the last minute the possibility of starting from the first minute on Saturday at the Ferraris.