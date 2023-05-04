Genoa – While in the theater the immortal aria of “Casta diva” from Norma resounded, on one of the terraces of the Carl Felix two seagulls did not let anyone out with their aggressive attitude: a seagull chick was in fact fallen from the nest, located behind the statue of Harmonyat the top of the pronaos of the theatre.

The baby gull that fell out of the nest

Yesterday evening the workers of the Carlo Felice became aware of the situation and with the intervention of theEnpa they called i fire fighters. The firefighters had to mobilize the ladder truck to put the baby back in the nest.

The seagull was quickly renamed “Happy Charlie”.