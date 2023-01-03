Genoa – Icm spa, Leonardo spa and Colas rail Italia spa have been awarded the integrated tender for the “4 Axes of strength of local public transport” project: the temporary grouping of companies will take care of the executive design and works of the new routes .

“It is a great result achieved in compliance with the intervention time schedule by 2022 – comments the councilor for Mobility Matteo Campora -. In the year that has just begun, construction sites will come alive. With the remittances from Gavette and Staglienoalready in the executive planning and construction phase, we are inserting another fundamental element in the broader Pnrr strategic project for the mobility of our city and for Amt with the new charging technologies In motion charging, mostly using the existing two-wire line, for the centre, east and west axes and, first in Italy, with flash charging technology for the Valbisagno axis“.

The consortium of companies will take care of the reserved lanes, the total renewal of over 300 bus shelters and waiting stops, of the making of traffic light preference which will ensure compliance with the frequencies and the new electric recharging technology for the centre-east-west axis and the Valbisagno axis. The tender discount brought the total figure to 177 million euros.