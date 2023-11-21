Genoa – Marco Rossiformer captain of Genoa, will be awarded this evening in Salerno as the best club manager of the last edition of the Serie B championship. The award will be presented as part of the Italian Football Awards, with recognition for players, coaches and managers from Serie A to Serie C.

Rossi has been at Genoa since 2003, first as a player and then as captain and manager. He worked in the youth sector, in 2019 he joined the first team, always alongside the sporting directors who have taken turns leading the Grifone in recent years. In his career he has put together 300 games and scored 32 goals.