On Monday’s offensive against Vox for his support for Donald Trump’s policies, the Foundation for Analysis and Social Studies (FAES) yesterday added his criticisms For concessions to Catalan secessionist parties by the Moncloa for … Achieve your support during the remaining legislature. The Foundation chaired by José María Aznar disapproved that Pedro Sánchez collaborates with Junts, whom he called “Nazis” and those who compared with the “Gestapo Bildutarra».

In especially hard ‘scores’, FAES described the agreements announced on Monday -Reet the proposition of the law on the debate of the issue of trust, the increase in the template of Mossos and the removal of more than 17,000 million of the debt Autonomic- as «bites satisfied by our half -haircut», In reference to Vidkun Quisling who was the president of the Norwegian occupied by the Nazis. In his writing, Faes calls together “extreme right Xenophobic Catalan” that achieves “the slice we suppose in exchange for thinking about the question of confidence ‘fake'” in some negotiations with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero as “truchiman and international mediator through».

The Aznar Foundation also had gunpowder for ERC, on which it states that “our president-felp” has allowed the head of that formation, Oriol Junqueras, exhibits as «hunting trophy“A remove of 17,000 million euros of debt so that the rest of the Spaniards pay” neckline the wasteful waste accumulated by a coup administration. “

Always direct criticisms of the Aznar Foundation have not caused surprise within the Popular Party. «These FAES communications have been like this for months. We are not surprised, ”explain sources from the PP, which are discarding full that the postulates of the ‘Think Tank’ of the former government president serves as a guide for the direction of the party. «They go by their side and us for ours. We agree on some things, but we are not coordinated, ”they point out these same sources. Although they have different strategies, what is true is that Feijóo and Aznar maintain a fluid relationship and that usually talk, as they did last weekend to address the crisis of Ukraine and the geopolitical situation caused by the latest decisions of Donald Trump.

It is precisely the figure of the president of the United States that causes greater controversy in Faes to Vox’s criticism, which yesterday rebelled against the same airing the words with which Aznar referred to Vladimir Putin in his memoirs. «He said that he joined him a relationship of respect, admiration and mutual friendship. They gathered together. And those who met with Putin and who said they have that relationship with him now launched a statement in which they accuse others of nothing. It does not make any meaning, ”said Pepa Millán, Vox spokesman in Congress yesterday.

Also the Disensian Foundation, linked to those of Santiago Abascal, criticized yesterday the postulates of Faes, which he accused of “fabular and lying” by saying that Vox had joined “to the fifth column of the Putin Club». “It is a fallacy without foundation,” he said in a letter in which he stressed that Aznar showed his admiration for Putin “even after the illegal annexation of territory in Ukraine in 2014.”