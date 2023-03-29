Genoa – It will be directed by the referee Gianluca Aureliano of Bologna the match between Genoa and Regginaadvance of the 31st day of the Serie B championship scheduled for Friday at 20.30 at the Ferraris.

Pagnotta (Nocera) and Marchi (Bologna) the assistants, Fiero (Pistoia) was designated as fourth man. At the Var, however, there will be Nasca di Bari and as Avar Longo di Nichelino.

It’s the fifth time that Aureliano directs a match for the rossoblùs: in the previous four there have been a draw and three defeats, the last of which in Perugia last November.

Meanwhile, it continues at a brisk pace advance ticket sales in view of the match on Friday evening (at 20.30): the 28,000 mark could be exceeded.