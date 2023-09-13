Genoa – Genoa this summer recorded the record for the hottest day in the city since 1833: it happened on August 21stwhen the weather station of the University of Genoa scored 37.9° degrees. The data emerges from the analysis of the ultra-centenary series of meteorological parameters of the Historical Meteorological Observatory of the University of Genoa, which has been collecting data since 1833 in via Balbi 5.

After 2022, which turned out to be the warmest in terms of average annual temperature, 2023 also broke a historical record in Genoa. On 21 August 2023 in the Ligurian capital at 12.17 pm (solar time; 1.17 pm summer time) the temperature reached 37.9°Cbeating the previous record of 2015 by 0.6 °C, which in turn had surpassed the record of 37.0 °C observed in 1952.

“The effects of the recent heat wave were further amplified by the fact that minimum temperatures during the night did not show significant decreases – explain the experts from the Genoese university – Even though they did not break any records, both the day of August 21st and the following day of August 22nd still ranked respectively in 6th and 4th place in the ranking of days with the highest daily minimum temperature of the entire historical series. This also led to breaking another record, which had lasted since 1952, namely the one for the day with the highest average temperature. On August 21st, an average temperature of 33.2 °C was recorded, 0.4 °C higher than the previous maximum (in 1952). August, with an average value of 31.5 °C.