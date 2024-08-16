Genoa – The police officers they arrested a 30 year old foreigner, illegally present on the territory, for resisting a public official and aggravated personal injury, also reporting him for false identity certification and for attempted aggravated theft in collaboration with an 18-year-old fellow countryman.

Yesterday afternoon during a check at the Genova Quinto stationthe police had noticed that the two were trying to hide. Once they reached them and stopped them for identification, it was discovered that they had just tried to open the backpack to a tourist as she was getting off the train. When the woman saw the officers, she approached and told them what had happened.

The 30-year-old, rather than undergo photo-signaling at the police station, attacked the police officers, injuring two of them: they were taken to the emergency room and discharged with a 5-day prognosis. The 30-year-old was tried by summary trial this morning.