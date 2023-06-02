Genoa – A man was attacked with a bottle shot at the exit of the Brignole pedestrian tunnel, in Borgo Incrociati, a place where several homeless people usually stay. An ambulance and two police cars were at the scene. The military collected the testimonies of some passers-by: there would be two perpetrators of the attack, who in the meantime have disappeared in the direction of Val Bisagno. The injured man’s life is not in danger.



