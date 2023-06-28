Genoa – The turning point in the investigation into the maniac who terrorized girls as they left school in the Carignano district, sexually assaulting them and trying to kiss them on the mouth, has arrived in recent weeks. A few days before the end of the school year.

The notification of Chiara – the name is invented to protect the privacy of the minor – was decisive – a 14-year-old student who, after being attacked by the maniac, rushed into a club in viale Aspromonte asking for help from some elders who were inside.

“A man tried to kiss me,” said the shocked young woman. The promptness of the pensioners who immediately contacted the police operations center allowed a patrol from the Carignano station to find and identify a man who matched the description of the very young girl. A 40-year-old immigrant of Nigerian origins who now must answer for aggravated sexual assault. In fact, according to the penal code, even a kiss constitutes this type of crime.

But not only. The carabinieri have reconstructed other similar episodes which suggest that the forty-year-old himself was a sort of serial maniac who, both at the school entrance and at the exit, approached the students between thirteen and fourteen and sexually abused them. Groping them and trying to kiss them. “There are ongoing investigations into several cases,” is highlighted by a qualified source from the Genoa Centro company.

To reconstruct Chiara’s case, the carabinieri acquired and confiscated the images from the cameras in the area and near the school, seeing the action of the maniac in the videos. Who stops the girl before her, blocks her and then tries to kiss her on her mouth. The position of the forty-year-old, which turns out officially unemployed and resident in the historical centreis under review by the judicial authorities.

This is the second case of sexual harassment against female students discovered in recent months by the carabinieri of the provincial command of Genoa. At the end of May, the military had identified and reported an unemployed thirty-year-old who had targeted a group of female students between the ages of 14 and 16, all enrolled in a school in the Sturla area, in the eastern part of the city.

According to what was reconstructed, the maniac systematically waited for them every morning at the entrance or exit of the school on the staircase leading to the school building. Here he sexually harassed the girls, tried to grope them and in one case he even threatened them with a screwdriver asking them to have sexual intercourse. To discover the maniac had been the intuition of the students that they had photographed the man and allowed the carabinieri to give him a name.