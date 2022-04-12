Against Milan will be refereed by Chiffi, Orsato al Var

Continue the preparation of the Genoa ahead of the game on Friday evening (kick-off at 21) at San Siro against Milan.

Today athletic session for men of Alexander Blessin who is evaluating something new in view of the team to play against the Rossoneri. News could come from the attack, where Ekuban applies together with Right for a starting position.

For

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS