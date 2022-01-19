About twenty ultras waited for the players to return from the away match in Florence

Genoa – Team disputed in the night. Upon returning from Florence, the players found about twenty ultras waiting for them who asked for an account of what had happened in recent weeks. Digos was also present but the confrontation took place without major problems, even if the tension was high after the 6-0 collected by the Grifone against the Franks, against a wild Fiorentina.

