Atalanta beat Genoa 4-1 in a match of the 24th matchday of Serie A, played at the 'Ferraris' stadium in Genoa. De Ketelaere in the 22nd minute, Koopmeiners in the 55th minute, Zappacosta in the 100th minute and Touré in the 103rd minute scored the Nerazzurri goals, momentarily equal to Malinovksyi's 51st minute. In the standings, the team coached by Gasperini, with their fourth victory in a row, maintains solitary 4th place with 42 points, +3 on Bologna, while the Ligurians remain in 12th position with 29 points.

The match

After 20 emotionless minutes, the match broke the deadlock at the first opportunity, with a wonderful goal from De Ketelaere. The Belgian receives an intelligent through ball from Pasalic, stops with his right foot, turns immediately and volleys with his left foot from the edge of the area, sending the ball under the crossbar. Uncatchable shot for Martinez. Seven minutes later the former AC Milan player was close to scoring a double. Amazing personal action by the Belgian, who with strength and rebounds escapes two Genoa defenders on the left side of the penalty area and puts it in the middle: Vasquez intervenes and Martinez avoids the own goal.

In the last quarter of an hour the home team reacted. In the 31st minute Vazquez is dangerous with a header from a corner: a diving Carnesecchi concedes another corner. In the 41st minute, great shot from Retegui, Carnesecchi seems surprised at first, but dives to his left and saves for a corner.

The start of the second half was all rossoblù brand with Retegui protagonist on two occasions. In the 2nd minute he kicks with his left foot and sends it high from a tight angle, two minutes later he finds the target but Carnesecchi responds by deflecting it for a corner. In the 6th minute Genoa equalized with former Malinovskyi. The Ukrainian receives from Badelj on the edge of the area and unleashes one of his classic shots: a very powerful ball under the crossbar, Carnesecchi can't do anything. The home team's joy lasted only 4 minutes as Koopmeiners returned the Dea lead directly from a free kick. The Dutchman draws a perfect parable and surpasses Martinez.

In the quarter of an hour Atalanta came close to making it three of a kind. Enterprising action by Kolasinac, who recovers the ball in Genoa's midfield, advances and releases Pasalic in the penalty area. The Croatian is stopped face to face by an excellent Martinez. In the 31st minute Scalvini had scored Atalanta's third goal in the 76th minute after a double miracle from Martinez following close headers from Ruggeri and Pasalic. However, a very long check by VAR catches a touch from Pasalic, in an offside position, on the defender's shot from two steps. It remains 2-1 for Atalanta.

At 43' Genoa one step away from equalising. Cross from Vogliacco in the middle, Ekuban's heel frees Gudmundsson in the small area but Carnesecchi has a sensational reflex and says no to the Icelandic from two steps. In the long final recovery in the 100th and 103rd minutes the third and fourth goals of the Goddess arrive. First Zappacosta scores with a tap-in after a Miranchuk shot blocked by Martinez. After three minutes Miranchuk crosses for Touré's head and it's 4-1.