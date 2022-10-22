Genoa – «Say hello to the leaders», the fans of the Grifone sing. Before them the Liberati slowly empties, Genoa did the feat beating Ternana (former leaders) and increases the pace of his race towards Serie A. He takes the top, in cohabitation with Frosinone, going to overturn a result that in the half hour of the second half saw the rossoblùs under a goal and with the obvious anxiety of ending up like in Palermo: a lot of domination but sterile, suddenly a goal conceded and then a lot of confusion in the final assault. This time, however, the script is very different, because the king of Serie B, Massimo Coda, takes the chair.

The two-time top scorer of the cadeteria becomes the protagonist in the most important match, the one that marks the turning point in the Genoa championship. He scores a brace, going to conquer the rigor with profession, cunning and bomber flicker. Iannarilli, who had already denied him the joy of scoring with a great save in the first half, takes the bite of the striker’s play, risking the grounding after having rejected the ball to the outside: with his hand he touches the foot of Coda who he had preceded by a fraction of a second, just enough to make him fall to the ground. Duties immediately makes him continue but then is forced to go and review the action, recalled by the Var: it is a penalty, which Coda makes no mistake, confirming himself infallible from the spot. It is the blow that shifts the balance of the match, galvanizes Genoa and suddenly extinguishes the enthusiasm of Ternana, back from five consecutive victories and who now felt even the sixth nearing.

The Grifone changes gear, Strootman’s entry into the second half gives the team a winning mentality, there is a desire to suffer. And there are Coda’s goals: after the penalty, a true center forward goal. Duet with Puscas, physical duel won with Sorensen and then shot under to override Iannarilli. Applause goalspunch of the knockout for the ambitions of Ternana who ends up on the corner and no longer moves, thus ending up defeated.

«I was aware that the goals would come. The penalty was decisive, the game changed there, I’m happy. In terms of play, we kept possession of the ball, they were all crushed in the area and it was difficult to score, only one play could put us back in the running “, says Coda, who then confided in the discussion with Doveri before the intervention of the Var: «From the pitch I was sure it was rigor. I touched the ball, Iannarilli caught me, then the Var confirmed. This is a victory that can pave the way for us, but we have to keep our feet on the ground because it is a very difficult championship ».

A heavy brace that overturns the Liberati match, where the hosts had been more dangerous and more agonistically fierce for a long time. Instead, Coda and Genoa in the lead. The number 9 leaps behind Cheddira, currently the top scorer with 8 goals scored but a bit under braking. The Grifone striker accelerated and from Spal onwards he was unable to score only against Cagliari. As it happens, the only time after the break in which Genoa failed to score. The first goal from open play came in Ferrara, then well-shot penalties in Cosenza and Terni, up to the masterpiece goal that gave the victory to the Grifone. He is at 5, in the company of old acquaintances such as Antenucci: in full swing to retake the title of top scorer, it would be the third consecutive time, a very difficult record to beat. He is the man who is the symbol of the Griffinthe key to taming Serie B. And getting back to Serie A, only one year.