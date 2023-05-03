Genoa – Saturday 6 May, at 9 pm, a charity concert will be held at the Teatro Verdi in Sestri Ponente in favor of the Association for Infant Rheumatic Diseases (Amri), which since 1992 has been involved in giving support to children affected by this disease hospitalized in the Gaslini hospital in Genoa and their families.

The proceeds from the evening will be donated entirely to Amri che he will invest it in the Gaslini departments and in the family homes that host the parents of young patients. Dire Strato will perform on stage with a tribute to Dire Straits, BCV, Roberto Tiranti and Andrea Di Marco. The evening will also be presented and conducted by Marco Rinaldi. All artists will perform totally free to promote and help the association.

The event is organised by Amri in collaboration with Nuovo Borgo Terminal Container, which contributed as a sponsor to the organization of the evening. The Circolo Nautico Ilva and the SMS Local Police of Genoa also wanted to actively participate, supporting the event.