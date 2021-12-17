Genoa, the parade of dogs in search of family returns to the San Nicola market

Genoa – Like every year, the parade of dogs looking for a family arrives at the San Nicola Market. Saturday 18 December starting at 11 the animals of the municipal kennel Monte Contessa, managed by the Una Association, will parade in the market square in front of children and families: “Every year we welcome dogs who hope to find a home – explains Marta Cereseto, president of the Mercatino di San Nicola association – It would be wonderful to give the children an animal that comes from the kennel for this Christmas, first of all because it brings under the tree the most faithful friend you can have and then because it gives the animals the opportunity to make themselves known and find a new home “

At 11 the volunteers of the Monte Contessa kennel will parade the animals that will be told and presented by Marta Cereseto. After the parade, the dogs will then remain in the market for the time needed to make themselves known by the people concerned.

For more information, please visit Facebook page of the San Nicola Market and the website of the Una association.