Genoa – After that of the fans, with the streets of the center of Genoa turning red and blue at night, there is also the party with which the club wanted to celebrate the club’s 130-year history oldest in Italian football.

At the Porto Antico, a few steps from the Genoa museum, all the club’s teams, male and female, from the youngest to the oldest, paraded. The first team led by Alberto Gilardino will also arrive during the evening.

Genoa fans at the Porto Antico for the club’s 130th anniversary party (photo Pambianchi)

During the event, where the entire rossoblù management is present, from president Zangrillo to CEO Blazquez up to dg Ricciardella, the third shirt will also be revealed which this year is dedicated to Genoa’s 130th anniversary.