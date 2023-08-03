Genoa – Green light for the employment of 32 pediatric nurses on permanent contracts and 14 social and health workers by the Giannina Gaslini Institute. So it goes up to 195 the number of new hires in the Genoese hospital since the beginning of the year.

“The Giannina Gaslini Institute continues to proceed with further hiring of permanent staff, along the line of maximum possible stability in employment relationships: 32 pediatric nurses and 14 social and health workers will join the Ligurian children’s hospital”, he said. explained Giuseppe Pintor, administrative director of Gaslini. THE 32 new nurses thus adding to the 60 nurses (of which 5 pediatric) hired in the last six months through the use of the ranking of the unified public competition of A.Li.Sa.

In the same period, the maternal and child department was also strengthened with the hiring of 3 midwives indefinitely, through the ranking of the Asl5 Liguria. “On the part of the Liguria Region there is always great attention to the implementation and stabilization of nursing and medical staff to constantly reinforce the pulsating engine of health care, obviously in compliance with what national laws allow us to do – underlined the commissioner regional healthcare Gratarola – We are particularly happy with all the recruitments that the Gaslini institute has managed to carry out in a short time, well aware of the level of excellence achieved by our pediatric hospital and the need to support and relaunch it over time”.

Since the beginning of 2023, 19 social and health workers have been hired, to whom they will be added 14 other social and health workers (resolution n. 698 of 27 July 2023) for an indefinite period through the use of the ranking of the unified public competition (Graduatoria Area Metropolitana Genovese) of Alisa.