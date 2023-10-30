Genoa – He comes from the intense cold of Iceland but he knows how to warm up and excite like only very talented players can do. On Saturday morning the Genoans woke up to hundreds of “Gud mornings” sent via social media, the rossoblù striker is the man of the moment. Even stronger than the absence of Retegui, his “twin” who has been held back by a knee problem in the last month. Gudmundsson’s dribbling, a skill honed by playing for whole days on full pitches, is becoming a trademark, his goals are starting to bring points as already happened last year in Serie B. And the comparisons abound. Aguilera reminds Pato «a bit of Laudrup but it’s also true that football has changed a lot. He is certainly extraordinary, he can play in any team in the world, also thanks to the work that Gilardino is doing. And if we had had it at the time of UEFA we would have won the scudetto.”

There are those who see in him the plays and genius of Gigi Meroni, even if the parallel does not garner great acclaim. Claudio Onofri met Meroni during his time with Torino: «I played in the Primavera team, he was in the first team and on Thursday I was lucky enough to play against him – says the former rossoblù captain – due to some technical characteristics Gudmundsso remembers Meroni, especially in dribbling . But the roles were different: Meroni was the classic winger who got the ball, passed the man and then crossed, while Gud can play in all parts of the pitch and in this sense is more complete. And when he plays with his back to goal he almost looks like a centre-forward. Furthermore, he has an extraordinary aerobic capacity”, underlines Onofri, who then adds: “If he continues like this, he is a top-level player for our championship and could also play in some teams fighting for the championship. And even if he was less brilliant than Gudmundsson, my former teammate Pasquale Iachini reminds me a bit of the Icelandic in terms of dribbling and vision of the game.” Ramon Turone celebrated his 75th birthday at Ferraris on Friday and was impressed: «I had never seen him play live, but only on television. He is an excellent player, he has an incredible leg and a wonderful running ability. He really impressed me. Comparisons with Meroni can be made even if Gudmundsson seems more of an athlete to me: he could easily do the 200 metres. Let’s let him grow here, but if he continues like this he will be able to reach even higher.”

Oscar Damiani was nicknamed “Flipper” because he used to pretend, passing the ball from one foot to the other to disorientate the opponents. One to Gudmundsson, even if the two played in different roles: «I was a bit more of an attacker even if it’s true that sometimes I played wide. I did some good too – says Damiani who scored 35 goals in 87 games for the rossoblù – Meroni? It has nothing to do with Gudmundsson. Comparisons cannot be made between the players of now and those of the past because in my time we were less physically strong. He has extraordinary leg strength and an incredible physique. He has excellent technical qualities and a good mentality like the boys from the North. Then of course we must congratulate Gilardino for the way he makes the team play.” Having said this premise, “Flipper” however launches into a challenging comparison: «I don’t want to exaggerate, but he reminds me a little of Mbappé. And if she got closer to him, it would already be a lot. Gudmundsson also starts from afar, dribbles, cuts in and shoots like the Frenchman. Mbappé is more of an attacker, but both have an important value for their teams”