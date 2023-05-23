Genoa – The diagnosis of pathology, the progress of treatments and the hope of being able to lead an almost normal life. The meeting entitled “Congenital heart disease. Let’s talk about it!” organized by the Piccoli Cuori Onlus association and scheduled for Saturday 27 May from 9.30 in the historic Aula Magna of the Giannina Gaslini Institute. An event conceived and structured above all for patients and their families, with the intention of disseminating relevant information to promote treatment, well-being and the resolution of small problems with a not too scientific “slant”, and therefore accessible to all and large ones that complicate the life of a patient with congenital heart disease.

“Saturday’s event was created and designed to present the new projects we are promoting and supporting. We want to give a voice to those who can’t get it out…obviously it’s a simple metaphor, but it wants to remind everyone that we are here, we have a wealth of experience on our shoulders that can certainly help new parents to start this path of life, often a little tortuous and show them how these paths can go on and transform over the years. Despite the initial difficulties that always seem insurmountable, over time everything is tackled and we proceed, also thanks to the help of our wonderful doctors and our irreplaceable nurses”, he explains to Secolo XIX Enrico Grattarolapresident of the Genoese section of the Piccoli Cuori association which has supported families since 1998, supporting them in their life path characterized by congenital and acquired heart disease and which in 25 years of activity has carried out large and important projects in support of the pediatric cardiac surgery department such as fundraising for the purchase of essential machinery and raising awareness of public opinion.

At the opening of the event, the Piccoli Cuore association will illustrate the new board of directors and the projects launched to then pass the word to the specialists of the Genoese pediatric hospital: speeches by Roberto Formigari, director of the Cardiology Complex Operative Unit, Guido Michielon, head of the Heart Area and Director of the Cardiac Surgery UOC and doctors Gianluca Trocchio and Attilio Smeraldi are expected . Among the aspects dealt with during the meeting were also the rights and concessions provided for by laws 104/92 and 68/99.