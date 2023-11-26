Genoa – The moment to throw your heart over the obstacle. The moment to demonstrate that Gilardino and Genoa are good navigators. «Because a great commander, together with his great crew, must know how to navigate both when he has the wind in his favor and when he has it against him», confides Alberto Gilardino. That he knows he has to face a stiff wind, with high waves. Do itlist of those absent on the departing plane direction Frosinone and the list is long: Retegui, Gudmundsson, Bani, Ekuban (back in the group, he tried to force it, but he’s not ready yet) and Jagiello.

The attack in particular is reduced to the bare bones, with three players remaining at home: they are among those called up the babies Fini and Papadopulos, arrived from the Primavera: 17 years old the first, 19 the second. Malinovskyi will be on the pitch from the first minute (“We expect him to be decisive, we rely on him”) and Puscas, an absolutely new pair. For the Romanian, among other things, it is the seasonal debut from the first minute. «We have a good relationship with George. There was a long period in which he didn’t play but he always trained as hard as he could. I always tried to convey confidence in his work. Even in the less simple moments I talked to him and told him to hold on to everyday life and improvements. This goal for the national team was a great help to his confidence, also because here with us he has shown that he knows how to create opportunities. We all hope that now it will be unblocked with us too”, underlines the Genoa coach, who in Salerno will not even have his trusty Roberto Murgita at his side on the bench, in the pits due to a physical problem, but ready to return already against Empoli .

Match for which Gila hopes to have both Retegui and Gudmundsson back, even if, especially for the Icelandic, there are no particular certainties at the moment. «Albert suffered some discomfort after the last match, during the match he didn’t feel any type of muscular problem, but the next day when he woke up and walked he reported this type of discomfort in his calf. Instrumental tests were carried out which highlighted this muscle injury which should not be underestimated. I can’t give you the pre-established times with certainty, I hope they are short. If he played, it’s because he was well: I wouldn’t risk a player like Albert.”

Even in Frosinone the Grifone will not have Retegui, who has now been absent for almost two months. «It’s true, it’s been two months, it’s a long time, but the collateral problem is a very annoying and painful problem and if it isn’t treated perfectly it can lead to consequences or more serious things. He’s running, he’s already touching the ball, and so I hope it’s a matter of days to see him back in the group.”

Absences aside, Gilardino focuses on who is there. To try not to fail the Frosinone test. «Whoever will be there, even if there are twelve or thirteen of us, must play a game of great awareness, sacrifice and joy in being able to play this match. That’s what I told guys. There are players who have played less in this last period, it is in these that they will be able to make a contribution. That’s where you have to be ready, always training at two thousand.” It will be Puscas’ turn, it will also be Vogliacco’s turn. «His spirit, his desire and determination, what he also put in last year and in every daily training session, I hope will allow him to play a great game», recalls Gila, who also has great regard for Vasquez: “If he isn’t on the pitch from the first minute it won’t be due to a technical choice, but because he played three days ago on the other side of the world and spent 24 hours traveling between stopovers and airports.” For the Griffin it’s time to throw his heart over the obstacle.