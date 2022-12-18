Genoa – The unmistakable scent of freshly baked focacciathe gastronomic specialties of distant countries, the smells and colors of all the spices of the world, the craft beers ready to be tapped, the stands displaying hand-made creations and, in the background, music and children’s shouts.

To the Che Stella, the Christmas village of Music For Peace, you feel all the magic of Christmas. In addition to the Christmas market, concerts, sports performances, dances, theatre, cabaret, debates and workshops dedicated to children will animate the spaces of the Genoese non-profit organization in via Balleydier, in the San Benigno area, until 23 December.

At “Che Stella”, the Christmas village of Music For Peace, Christmas is all about solidarity

“It’s a city festival, where there are many activities, from sport to theatre, passing through music. There is everything. It is a festival that gives the possibility to every family to be together while satisfying everyone’s wishes ”, comments he al 19th century Stephen Reborapresident of Music For Peace.



Preparing meals at Music For Peace

A world within the world, without frontiers or borders, where the extraordinary machine of solidarity goes on without stopping. To access Che Stella, in fact, an entrance ticket is not required to be paid in cash but the donation of non-perishable foodstuffs, medicines, educational materials and personal hygiene products.

“The rain and the cold of the last few days didn’t help, but we’re not complaining and we count on recovering. We still have a week left and we are confident in the arrival of many people – underlines Rebora – What we need most at the moment are products for children, such as baby food, baby food and small pasta, in addition to the classics such as pasta, flour and canned products ”.



The Music For Peace warehouses with the products to be distributed

The goods delivered at the entrance are then sorted into the rear warehouses where volunteers come and go who divide and box foodstuffs and products which will then be donated, without intermediaries, to the populations in humanitarian missions abroad and in the area.

“On December 28, five containers will enter the port and on the 31st they will set sail for Sudan. The volunteers following the convoy will leave on January 10 and once they arrive, deliveries will begin on site. Obviously, the material collected, depending on the type, is also used for projects in the area: we have 600 families a month to help and the homeless to whom we provide a hot meal every Saturday”, concludes Rebora.