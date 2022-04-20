The shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the 2021 financial statements has been called for next 30 April, with a possible second call on 2 May. It will take place in a symbolic place such as the Circolo Tunnel, located in via Garibaldi, a historic meeting place for Genoese notables. A quiet assembly is not expected, given that it will be held over the derby weekend and that above all will see a clash over the budget. Enrico Preziosi has not given his approval as director and will speak as shareholder at the meeting. The clash promises to be very tough, given that letters from lawyers and warnings are being sent between Preziosi and the 777 Partners, in a no holds barred confrontation.

The Americans accuse Preziosi of opaque management of the club, with millionaire debts emerging only in recent months and are preparing legal actions. Preziosi, for its part, claims non-fulfillment of the contract: a complex contract that provides for the sale for the symbolic amount of one euro, a valuation between 150 and 170 million with debts inside, a series of earn-outs (clauses) which concern players, league agreements on funds etc. For the non-fulfillment (deadline 30 April) contested by Preziosi and denied by 777 Partners, the contract would provide a guarantee, with shares in pledge and voting rights in favor of the old owner. Very distant positions, it is wall to wall.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Maia should take the place of the resigning Zarbano on the board of directors. –

A. Sch.

