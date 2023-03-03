Genoa – After the attack by the 18-year-old referee which took place last Saturday in the Men’s Under 14 Provincial match between the premises of Nuova Oregina and the guests of Anpi Casassa, with the referee hit at the end of the bout in the dressing rooms by the assistant coach of the hosts, Andrea De Vita, the decision to disqualify him from “any activity” until 2 March 2028 arrived through the official statement of the Provincial Committee of Genoa.

Therefore five years of disqualification, the maximum penalty by the sporting regulations for the executive, with a proposal to foreclose the permanence in any rank or category of the FIGC. Translated: the Genoese Committee has requested the expulsion of the manager forever. The club was also charged a 200 euro fine both for having included Mr. Andrea De Vita on the list as assistant coach, while he does not appear to be in possession of the licence, and as objective liability for the violent behavior of his registered player, as well as for the contextually abusive and threatening behaviors assumed by their supporters towards the referee.

In the Press Release, the Sports Judge recounted the episode that occurred at the end of the match as follows: «… sent off for a double yellow card (De Vita ed) during the match, at the end of which he first insulted and threatened the Clerk of the Course, and subsequently, in a state defined as “obviously altered”, he attacked him causing him to hit his head against the wallthrowing numerous punches (at least five) to his face and head, squeezing him and scratching him with his hand on his face, and only desisting from this aggression when he was blocked and forcibly removed by other people present…”.

Reached by telephone the president of the Genoese company of Nuova Oregina, Salvatore “Tullio” Gemelli, did not want to make any statements on the Judge’s decision. But the virtuous behavior on the part of the management is always underlined from the same press release. «… the company sent a formal apology, declaring that it had hired autonomous measures against the manager: conduct that is assessed as a mitigating circumstance for the purpose of setting the fines attributable to the company itself…».

The Sports Judge himself explained the reason for the maximum disqualification. «As regards aggression, this behavior provides for the minimum sanction of disqualification for two years; in this case, given the particular gravity of the violent conduct, the age discrepancy between offender and attacked and the extent of the injuries suffered by the attacked person (25 days prognosis ed) by the latter, it is believed to apply the penalty to the maximum extent envisaged by the five-year law».